Absentee voting open to all; contact clerk’s office to request ballot application

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 15, 2020 — All Nelson County residents who plan to vote in the June 23rd Primary Election are eligible to vote by mail-in absentee ballot.

To request an application for a ballot, Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom ask voters to call the Elections office, (502) 348-1829; or send an email to request a ballot application by sending a request to jeanette.sidebottom@ky.gov or catherine.marks@ky.gov.

Voters will need to sign the application and return it to the clerk’s office by mail or call the office to drop it off. After the clerk’s office receives your application, they will send the absentee ballot to you by postal mail.

A portal to request absentee ballots is supposed to be online by May 22, 2020. In the meantime, Sidebottom encourages voters to contact her office to request an application.

