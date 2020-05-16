Posted by admin

Obituary: Logan Scott Johnson, 22

Logan Scott Johnson, 22, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 12, 1997, to Tonya and Scotty Johnson. He was the perfect son, the best big and little brother, and a devoted father. The words “protective,” “loving,” “respectful,” and “genuine” are words you hear often when speaking of him.

He saw it as important to hug or show his love to family and friends. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Baltimore Ravens and UL Cardinals. He enjoyed playing basketball and really showed his talent on the court. More then anything, his biggest blessing was becoming a father to Zayden Scott Johnson. There was a glow about him when speaking of or being with his son! His son brought him more love and joy then ever imaginable! He wished to give his son the world and wanted his son to know how much his father truly loved him. You were his happiness!

To the world you are Logan Scott, but to us you are the proud father, wonderful son, best brother, loving nephew, grandson, cousin, and best friend! You are so loved!

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tony and Patsy Johnson.

He is survived by his parents, Scotty and Tonya Johnson; one son, Zayden Scott Johnson; three sisters, Briana, Makaila, and Kinsley; his maternal grandparents, Bobby Johnson and Patty Johnson (Price); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

