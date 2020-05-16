Posted by admin

Obituary: DWayne Crutcher, 41, Bardstown

DWayne Crutcher, 41, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 28, 1979, in Louisville. He was an employee for Flowers Baking Company. He was a loving family man with so much love for his wife and kids. He was a loving brother, son, father, and friend to so many that he will be missed beyond belief. He is now in Heaven with his father and other family members resting easy.

DWAYNE CRUTCHER

He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Crutcher.

He is survived by his wife, Christin Crutcher; two daughters, Brianna Crutcher, and Aliyah Crutcher, both of Bardstown; his mother, Edith Crutcher of Fairfield; one sister, Gena Crutcher of Fairfield; three brothers, Greg (Tara) Crutcher of Bardstown, Sherman Moss, and Kim (Tasha) Wright of Louisville; and eight nieces and nephews, Caitlin, Alex, Kim, Tori, Jayden, Olivia, Duncan, and Goben.

His visitation will be private, with a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to his children’s education fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-