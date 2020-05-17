Posted by admin

Obituary: Darlene Starks Hardin 70, of Bardstown

Darlene Starks Hardin 70, of Bardstown, formerly of Boston, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Norton Women and Childrens Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 29, 1949, in Covington to the late Robert D. and Polly Hibbard Starks. She retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David England Hardin; and son, Daniel D. “Danny” Hardin.

She is a survived by one daughter, Dana (Chris) Thompson of Bardstown; one son, David “Justin” Hardin of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Anna “Sissy” Long of Shepherdsville; three brothers, Ronald D. “Ron” ( Shary) Thompson of Bardstown, Bob (Bonnie) Starks of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and Vincent Starks of Mount Washington; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with Darlene’s wishes cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

