Posted by admin

Obituary: Genevieve Wathen Monroe, 88, Elizabethtown

Genevieve Wathen Monroe, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Benjamin and Betty Lou Wathen Romacker. She retired as a supervisor with GTE. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Severns Valley Church.

GENEVIEVE WATHEN MONROE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Bo Thomas; and two grandchildren, Benjamin C. Blakeman and John Wesley Monroe.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Rainey (Michael) Nohejl of Florida and Mary Lee Blakeman of Elizabethtown; two sons, David R. Monroe and Craig Steven Monroe, both of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Jeremy S. (Janie) Rainey, Michael S. ( Jennifer) Rainey, Brittany Monroe, Katie S. Barnes, Cody L. Blakeman, and Jessica P. Monroe; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There was a private graveside service at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Bro. Michael Kast officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-