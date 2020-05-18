Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Ann Clark Willett, 77, Bardstown

Joyce Ann Clark Willett, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 6, 1942, in New Haven to the late John Albert and Alma Irene Goff Clark. She retired from American Greetings. She was a Catholic by Faith. She was a loving wife, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and most of all a friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Albert and Alma Irene Goff Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Bennie Lee Willett of Bardstown; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann “Sissy” Willett of Bardstown; three sons, Bennie Lee (Karen) Willett Jr, Robert Kevin (Sherry) Willett, and Ronald Wayne Willett, all of Bardstown; one sister, Betty Jean Broyles of Bardstown; two brothers, Anthony (Vivian) Bishoff of Elizabethown and Danny Bishoff of Sonora; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a grave side service at 4 p.m.at the Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Barlow Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Bardstown Cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

