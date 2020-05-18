Posted by admin

Obituary: Bobby Samuels Jr., 61

Bobby Samuels, Jr., 61, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1958, in Louisville. He formerly worked at Publishers Printing in Shepherdsville. He loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sue Samuels Sr. and one brother, Mark Samuels.

He is survived by his two children, Ashley (Richard) Workman and Lee (Kellie) Samuels III; three sisters, Tawana Skaggs, Yolanda Tyler, and Susan Samuels; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Louisville.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

