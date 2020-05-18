Posted by admin

Obituary: Pearl Gertrude Mudd Nally, 80, Bardstown

Pearl Gertrude Mudd Nally, 80, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Fredericktown. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, yard selling, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Pearl Mudd; three sisters, Roberta McIntyre, Sr. Jean Gertrude Mudd, and Angela Peterson; and four brothers, H.P. Mudd, Tom Mudd, Bernard Mudd, and Gonza Mudd.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sheridan “Joe” Nally of Bardstown; one daughter, Cindy (Michael) Kidwell of Springfield; one son, Terry (Mary Jo) Nally of Bardstown; one sister, Geneva Mudd of Springfield; one brother, Joe (Mary) Mudd of Springfield; and one grandson, Caleb Nally of Bardstown.

The prayer service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris and Rev. Michael Martin officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

