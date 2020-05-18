Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail health dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 18, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, one of the cases is a 62-year-old femaile; the second is a 30-year-old female.

NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. In Nelson County, 1 COVID-19 case is in the hospital. Four on are home isolation, and 29 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. In Hardin County, 2 COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized. Eighteen are on home isolation, and 56 of the total 78 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Districtwide, 5 cases are hospitalized; 26 are on home isolation, and 125 of the district’s 160 cases have recovered

Ten new cases were reported Monday in Hardin County, and one new case was reported in Meade County. The new cases bring the total in the six-county district to 160.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 78

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 20

Nelson 34

Washington 5

