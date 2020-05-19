Posted by admin

BCS parents can submit questions for Tuesday’s board of education meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 18, 2020 — Parents of students in the Bardstown City Schools can pose their questions to the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education by filling out a form found at this link.

Questions for the board of education should be submitted by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will address questions it considers relevant and appropriate during the board of education meeting, which begins at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The board of education meeting will be streamed live, and may be viewed live at this link.

BOARD OF EDUCATION AGENDA

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Approval, Minutes: Regular, 4/16/19 Confirmation and Approval, Claims Financial Reports Superintendent’s Report Comments/Questions for Board of Education Approval, Fiscal Year 2021 Tentative Budget Approval, 2020-21 Fee Schedules Approval, FY20 Capital Funds Request Approval, 2020-21 National School Lunch Program Application Approval, Independent Auditor’s Contract for Fiscal Year 2020 Approval, Audit Consultant Services Contract FY21 Approval, Cumberland Family Medical Agreement Approval, UK Next Gen Scholars MoA Approval, NTI Application 2020-2021 Approval, Leave of Absence Request Personnel: Resignations, Retirements, Non-Renewals Adjournment

Click here to download a PDF copy of the board meeting agenda.

-30-