Monday, May 18th, 2020 | Posted by

BCS parents can submit questions for Tuesday’s board of education meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 18, 2020 — Parents of students in the Bardstown City Schools can pose their questions to the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education by filling out a form found at this link.

Questions for the board of education should be submitted by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will address questions it considers relevant and appropriate during the board of education meeting, which begins at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The board of education meeting will be streamed live, and may be viewed live at this link.

BOARD OF EDUCATION AGENDA

Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance

  1. Approval, Minutes: Regular, 4/16/19
  2. Confirmation and Approval, Claims
  3. Financial Reports
  4. Superintendent’s Report
  5. Comments/Questions for Board of Education
  6. Approval, Fiscal Year 2021 Tentative Budget
  7. Approval, 2020-21 Fee Schedules
  8. Approval, FY20 Capital Funds Request
  9. Approval, 2020-21 National School Lunch Program Application
  10. Approval, Independent Auditor’s Contract for Fiscal Year 2020
  11. Approval, Audit Consultant Services Contract FY21
  12. Approval, Cumberland Family Medical Agreement
  13. Approval, UK Next Gen Scholars MoA
  14. Approval, NTI Application 2020-2021
  15. Approval, Leave of Absence Request
  16. Personnel: Resignations, Retirements, Non-Renewals
  17. Adjournment

Click here to download a PDF copy of the board meeting agenda.

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives