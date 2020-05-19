BCS parents can submit questions for Tuesday’s board of education meeting
Monday, May 18, 2020 — Parents of students in the Bardstown City Schools can pose their questions to the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education by filling out a form found at this link.
Questions for the board of education should be submitted by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The board will address questions it considers relevant and appropriate during the board of education meeting, which begins at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
The board of education meeting will be streamed live, and may be viewed live at this link.
BOARD OF EDUCATION AGENDA
Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval, Minutes: Regular, 4/16/19
- Confirmation and Approval, Claims
- Financial Reports
- Superintendent’s Report
- Comments/Questions for Board of Education
- Approval, Fiscal Year 2021 Tentative Budget
- Approval, 2020-21 Fee Schedules
- Approval, FY20 Capital Funds Request
- Approval, 2020-21 National School Lunch Program Application
- Approval, Independent Auditor’s Contract for Fiscal Year 2020
- Approval, Audit Consultant Services Contract FY21
- Approval, Cumberland Family Medical Agreement
- Approval, UK Next Gen Scholars MoA
- Approval, NTI Application 2020-2021
- Approval, Leave of Absence Request
- Personnel: Resignations, Retirements, Non-Renewals
- Adjournment
Click here to download a PDF copy of the board meeting agenda.
