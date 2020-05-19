Posted by admin

County clerk reviews June 23rd primary election details, options for voting

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — Speaking during Nelson Fiscal Court’s meeting Tuesday morning, Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom explained the planned voting procedures that will be in place for the June 23, 2020 Primary Election.



There will only be one in-person polling location that will be setup at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

All county residents will be allowed to vote a the fairgrounds, either with walk-in voting on one side, and drive-through voting available on the other side. Several voting machines will be available for walk-in voters.

Voters will be asked to wear masks if they vote in person. All precinct workers will be wearing personal protection equipment. Voters will be given pens to use to complete their ballots and take with them.

Sidebottom said members of the Kentucky National Guard will be on site to assist where they may needed.

VOTE BY MAIL. Voters may also request an absentee ballot by contacting the clerk’s office for an application. The application must be completed and returned to the clerk’s office in order to receive a ballot.

The secretary of state’s office will be sending postcards to voters with instructions on using a new website portal they can use to request an application for an absentee ballot. Voters may also email or call the clerk’s office to request an application.

Absentee ballots may be mailed back or dropped off in a securee drop box located in the front of the Sutherland Building. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15, 2020. Ballots must be postmarked by June 23.

The last day to register to vote is 4 p.m. May 26, 2020.

Voters will also be able to vote at the clerk’s office starting June 8 through June 22, 2020, by appointment only. No in-office voting will be allowed on Election Day.

To request an application for an absentee ballot or schedule an appointment to vote at the clerk’s office after June 8th, call the clerk’s office, (502) 348-1820 or email Jeanette.Sidebottom@ky.gov.

