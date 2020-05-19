Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports no additional cases Tuesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nelson County Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Nelson County’s total remains at 34 cases reported since tracking the cases began.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Hardin County.

THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. In Nelson County, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. Two are on home isolation, and a total of 30 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 164 cases, 7 are hospitalized; 22 are on home isolation, and 131 of the cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 82

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 20

Nelson 34

Washington 5

