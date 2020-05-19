COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports no additional cases Tuesday in Nelson County
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nelson County Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
Nelson County’s total remains at 34 cases reported since tracking the cases began.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Hardin County.
THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. In Nelson County, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. Two are on home isolation, and a total of 30 have recovered.
LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 164 cases, 7 are hospitalized; 22 are on home isolation, and 131 of the cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 82
- LaRue 6
- Marion 17
- Meade 20
- Nelson 34
- Washington 5
