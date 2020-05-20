Posted by admin

School officials looking at pandemic’s possible impact on start of classes this fall

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — While both the city and county school boards approved their 2020-21 school calendars earlier this year, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on those calendars remains unclear at this time.

RYAN CLARK

The topic of how the 2020-21 school year will start in August was part of both district’s school board meetings on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

During Tuesday’s Bardstown City Schools board of education meeting, Superintendent Ryan Clark said the district — like schools districts across Kentucky — is working on contingency plans for the start of school in the fall.

Discussions will continue this summer on finalizing plans, and those plans will depend on guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, he said.

“There will be multiple possibilities, but no date set for sure,” Clark said of the first day of school in the fall. “We have to prepare for lots of scenarios.”

The currently scheduled first day of classes for the city schools is Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

NELSON COUNTY SCHOOLS. Nelson County Schools Superintendent Wes Bradley told the Nelson County board of education Tuesday night that the 2020-21 school calendar approved earlier is likely to change in order to make sure the district can insure a safe return to school in August.

WES BRADLEY

Bradley said discussions will continue in coming weeks to determine what changes — if any — will be required. The board will have to approve any changes to its calendar.

A decision about changes the district will implement to its calendar or procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic will come this summer.

“By early July, we should have more clarity to make any changes anticipated to the calendar,” he said.

The county schools current first day of school is set for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Bradley noted that the board doesn’t have a working session scheduled for early July, and if changes to the calendar become necessary, the board may need to hold a special meeting to consider changes — if needed.

