Obituary: Phillip Wayne Sharp, 64, Lebanon Junction

Phillip Wayne Sharp, 64, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro. He was a member of Clarkson Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Sharp; his father, Meade Carroll Sharp; and his grandparents, Granville and Zelda Sharp and Abraham and Mae Morgan.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha Sharp; two daughters, Brandy Jo Sharp (Leo Taylor) and Savannah Leigh Sharp; four sisters, Vivian Decker, Joanna Sharp, Elizabeth Thomas and Martha Welch; four brothers, Ronnie Raymond Sharp, Doug Sharp, Kenny Sharp and Meade C. Sharp; and one granddaughter, Eleanor Catherine Spurrier.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his farm, 3576 Horsefly Hollow Road, Lebanon Junction.

Visitation is noon at his Lebanon Junction farm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates in his memory.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

