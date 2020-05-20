Posted by admin

Obituary: Cecil E. ‘Gene’ Ferguson, 94, Fairfield

Cecil E “Gene” Ferguson, 94, of Fairfield, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served on USS West Point before serving on a US Navy mobile hospital ship. After an honorable discharge, he went to engineering school and took up flying. He served in Korean Conflict as a reservist with the U.S. Air Force, and then to active duty during the war times. He traveled to Vietnam as a contractor engineer during that war. Gene was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, where he earned many medals and accommodations.

He was a licensed Amateur Radio operator who held the callsign W4FWG. He was instrumental in helping the Kentucky Amateur Radio Society establish its first repeater with his technical knowledge. He wrote dozens of technical articles for the club newsletter, and taught ham radio license classes to dozens of new ham operators. He was always willing to offer his knowledge and equipment to assist the club in its endeavors.

He served the Lord as a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. He lived an active life of travel and many endeavors with his wife Hazel.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Hazel L. Knauer Ferguson.

He is survived by one daughter, Marillyn Dean (Bobby); one son, David Ferguson (Kim); one sister, Mary Joyce Andrews; four grandchildren, Wayne, Rhonda, Mary Brown (Randy) and Terry Dean (Tabatha); two great-grandchildren Amber Brown Stewart (James) and Morgan Dean; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

