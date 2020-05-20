Posted by admin

Obituary: Debra Lynn Mirick 58, Fairdale

Debra Lynn Mirick 58, of Fairdale, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a Pentecostal by faith. She was a loving mother and hrandmother who enjoyed playing card games and time spent together as a family. She was crazy about her family and loved them all unconditionally.

DEBRA LYNN MIRICK

She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy Nix and Ruth Hale; her grandson Hunter Nix;, and her favorite cat Misti.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Chris Mirick; two daughters, Kimberly Ware (Robert) and Kayla Hayes (Justin), both of Louisville; her bonus daughter, Morgan Heffernan (Larry) of Bardstown; one sister, Jeannie Nolan (David) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Sadie, Braydin and Joe; and her beloved pets Bitty and Kitty.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Vine Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Crenshaw officiating. Burial is at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Vine Hill Baptist Church.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-