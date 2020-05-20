Posted by admin

Lexington man injured in single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Bluegrass Parkway

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 — A Lexington man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Farooq O. Abdulazeez, 39, of Lexington, was driving his 2008 Toyota Corolla eastbound at the 19 mile marker of the BG Parkway when the vehicle entered the median.

The driver apparently overcorrected, cross back across both eastbound lanes and left the roadway’s outside shoulder traveling backwards. The driver’s side of the car struck a rock wall before the vehicle came to rest in the fast lane of the parkway’s eastbound lanes.

A Nelson County EMS squad rolled up on the crash scene shortly after it happened. The driver suffered multiple injuries in the crash. He was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the accident report, the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Nelson County Deputy Sheriff Brian Voils investigated the accident.

-30-