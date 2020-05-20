Posted by admin

3 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hardin Co.; no new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nelson County Wednesday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Nelson County’s total remains at 34 cases reported since tracking the cases began.

Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County, bringing the total number of cases in the six-county district to 167.

THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. In Nelson County, two COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized. Two are on home isolation, and a total of 30 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 167 confirmed cases, 7 are hospitalized; 24 are on home isolation, and 132 of the cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 85

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 20

Nelson 34

Washington 5

