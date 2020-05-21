Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 5 new cases reported in Lincoln Trail District; no new cases here

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 21, 2020 — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Lincoln Trail District on Thursday.

None of the new cases are in Nelson County. The county’s case count remains at 34.

On Thursday, five new cases were reported in Hardin County; and one new case reported in LaRue, Marion and Meade counties. The total COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail District stands at 172.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 87

LaRue 7

Marion 18

Meade 21

Nelson 34

Washington 5

THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. Two are on home isolation, and a total of 30 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 172 cases, 7 are hospitalized; 24 are on home isolation, and 137 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

