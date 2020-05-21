Posted by admin

Higdon: Take time this holiday weekend to remember our fallen heroes

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Thursday, May 21, 2020 — This Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members who have given their lives so that we may enjoy freedom. In light of the health and safety precautions we have all lived with over the past several months, our appreciation for the liberties for which these brave men and women died should be as visible as ever. We are blessed to live as citizens of both the United States and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and that is because of the sacrifices of others. We must never let their sacrifices be forgotten.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

Memorial Day was established to honor those who perished in the Civil War, which claimed more lives than any conflict in American history. In May of 2000, a “National Moment of Remembrance” was established to accompany this national day of remembrance. On Memorial Day at 3 p.m. local time, citizens across the United States are encouraged to pause for a moment of silence to honor our fallen heroes. We also honor the families of these heroes who live on and continue to preserve the memories of their loves ones. Families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty are known as “Gold Star Families.”

The Kentucky General Assembly strives to honor our military heroes and their families by implementing policies that continue to make Kentucky an overwhelmingly military friendly state. In the most recent legislative session, funding was secured for the pre-construction costs for the Bowling Green Veterans Center. Legislation was also passed that allows military members to count a home they are building as a residence for public school enrollment purposes, ensuring their children’s education continues smoothly without the hassle of red tape. In past sessions, legislation was signed into law granting occupational license reciprocity to members of the reserve forces, National Guard, veterans and their spouses. Finally, the General Assembly recently passed a bill to allow military paramedics to use their training towards a civilian paramedic certification.

I have been proud to support this legislation and will continue to. I am particularly proud to serve as a member of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee, which is where aforementioned legislation is first assigned.

As state restrictions begin to relax, I encourage you to continue to exercise safe practices on Memorial Day as you enjoy special time with your loved ones. In memory of our fallen heroes, may we all appreciate the blessings of freedom like never before. President John F. Kennedy once said:

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

It is my honor to serve as your State Senator. I wish you and your family a safe and blessed Memorial Day weekend.

-30-