Nelson County Jail Logs — May 2-22, 2020
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Travis Wayne Cundiff, 40, Paducah, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
Sunday, May 3, 2020
Ayanna Ali Mason, 26, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $29,500.
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Michael Ray Forewright, 51, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $50,208.
Friday, May 8, 2020
Robert Nolin Goodlett, 20, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Alan Matthew Nalley, 37, New Haven, possession controlled substances, first-degree (heroin); violation of a Kentucky protective order; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, May 11, 2020
Billy Howard Lynch, 80, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol / drugs/etc. No bond listed.
Demarcus Antione Johnson, 38, Louisville, speeding, 25 mph over limit; following another vehicle too closely; reckless driving; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Robert Marion Meadows, 43, Willisburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked license. No bond listed.
Harry Houston Riley, 76, Louisville, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed.
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Courtney Dyan Nalley, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed.
Marcus Tyler Maddox, 21, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,500.
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Matthew Steven Vidrine, 24, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Randall Isaac Johnson, 41, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol). No bond listed.
Jacob Daniel Johnson, 25, Bardstown, robbery, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed.
Cody Labree Tillett, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.
Michael Ryan Satterly, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed.
John Milburn Coyle, 34, Boston, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000.
Jody Yates Jewell, 35, Taylorsville, rape, first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no tail lamps; license plate not legible; rear license not illuminated; no operators license. No bond listed.
Joshua Levi Gritton, 37, Louisville, public intoxication, controlled substances (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed.
Cody Gene Kidd, 23, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 37, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.
Monday, May 18, 2020
Michael J. Profitt, 45, Louisville, public intoxication, controlled substances (excludes alcohol).
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tyler Austin Rowland, 23, Springfield, flagrant non-support; contempt of court. Bond is $4,573.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Hazel Renee McDonald, 33, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500.
Friday, May 22, 2020
Bret Thomas Hardin, 23, Fairfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no seat belt; no insurance; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle). No bond listed.
Gerald Scott Coulter, 31, Bloomfield, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; obstraucted vision and/or windshield. No bond listed.
