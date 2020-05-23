Posted by admin

COVID update: New cases in Washington, Hardin counties; no new in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 22, 2020 — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Lincoln Trail District on Friday.

None of the new cases reported Friday afternoon are in Nelson County. The county’s case count remains at 34.

The new cases reported Friday include five new cases in Hardin County and one new case in Washington County. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Lincoln Trail District is 178.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 92

LaRue 7

Marion 18

Meade 21

Nelson 34

Washington 6

THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. As of 4 p.m. Friday, one COVID-19 patient was reportedly hospitalized. Two remain on home isolation, and a total of 31 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 178 cases, 6 are hospitalized; 28 are on home isolation, and 140 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND SAFETY. Memorial Day weekend traditionally kicks off the start of summer. Typically, this weekend is filled with large gatherings, picnics, parades, and travel. Due to COVID-19, this Memorial Day weekend will look a little different.

To protect family and friends, the Governor and state officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to ten people or less. It is recommended that families celebrate outdoors instead of inside a home. When hosting a gathering with people who do not live in your home, physical distancing is encouraged as well as wearing a cloth face mask. Everyone should wash their hands frequently or use an alcohol-based sanitizer in situations where soap is not available.

When sharing a meal, it is suggested to use disposable plates, cups, and utensils. Cover all food containers when not being used. It can be tempting for adults to gather around the grill for conversation, so remember to use adequate distancing. If using a backyard pool, do not allow children to share goggles, snorkels, or other personal items.

Consider planning outdoor activities that naturally create space between people—biking, fishing, hiking, or water gun battles. And finally, take time to remember why we celebrate Memorial Day and find a way to honor the veterans who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

-30-