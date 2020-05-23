Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret “Lynn” Ballard, 66, Bardstown

Margaret “Lynn” Ballard, 66, of Bardstown, formally of Holy Cross, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Holy Cross. She was retired from INOAC Packaging.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcie and Beatrice Ballard; two brothers, Bruce and Terry Ballard; and an infant sister, Lonna Ballard.

She is survived by three sons, Thomas “Bubba” (Laura) Johnson of Bloomfield, Craig (Sherry) Johnson of Boston, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Johnson of New Haven; three sisters, Joette (Estil) Mattingly, Judy (Larry) Wimpsett, and Sandra Ballard; two brothers, Tommy (Rise’) Ballard all of Bardstown, and Roger (Virginia) Ballard of Versailles; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-