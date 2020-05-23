Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy L. McCarrick, 81, Bardstown

Nancy L. McCarrick, 81, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born August 15, 1938, in Bardstown. She retired from Walmart. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

NANCY L. MCCARRICK

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lee and Catherine Isabelle Bickett Wood; and one sister, Barbara Reid.

She is survived by two sisters, Brilla Hartlage of Louisville and Judy (Jack) Burnside of Springboro, Ohio; one brother, Ken (Marilynn) Wood of Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A prayer service is noon Friday, May 29, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-