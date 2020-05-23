Posted by admin

Obituary: Larry Reed Hill, 35, Cox’s Creek

Larry Reed Hill, 35, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 15, 1985, in Bardstown to Ernest Lee and Susan Keeling Hill. He worked as a floor installer for Hill and Sons Flooring. He loved working on his trucks and was an avid UK fan. He was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Franklin Hill; one daughter, Rylee Hill of Cox’s Creek; his parents, Ernest Lee and Susan Keeling Hill of Bardstown; three brothers, Bryan (Danielle) Hill, Justin (Rachel) Hill, Jerry (Samantha “Sam”) Hill, all of Bardstown; his father, Ken (Elaine) Franklin of Bardstown; two nieces, Hadleigh and Olivia; one nephew Braelee; and his beloved dogs Bella and Kylo.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Victor Bramlett officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

In keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home lounge cannot be open, so no food or drinks are allowed. We also ask visitors to bring their own pen to sign the register book and to wear a mask.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

