Obituary: Edith Pearl Hefley, 85, Louisville

Edith Pearl Hefley, 85, of Louisville, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville. She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Chaplin to the late James Robert and Matilda Hellard Milburn. She was a retired waitress for D Nally’s Restaurant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Gwen Curtsinger; one son, Hellem Lee Burkhead; two sisters, Gracie and Mattie Jean; and four brothers, Thomas William, Albert Ray, Clyde Jr. and James Luke Milburn.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Hefley; five daughters, Linda (Bluford) Chesser of Mount Washington, Lois (Mike) Hedges of LaGrange, Betty (Terry) Preston and Krystal (Karl) Curtsinger, both of Louisville, and JoAnne (Chris) Curtsinger of Mount Washington; five sons, James (Sue) Burkhead and Donnie Burkhead, both of Chaplin, Jerry (Tammy) Burkhead and Danny (Anna) Burkhead, both of Louisville, and Shane (Jennifer) Curtsinger of Kentucky; four sisters, Katie (Peachy) Dennison, Priscilla Smith, Tammy Davis, all of Louisville, and Betty (Bob) Money of Indiana; four brothers, Joe (Beverly) Milburn, Lelow (Hazel) Milburn and Talbert Milburn, all of Chaplin, and Tony Beavers of Taylorsville; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Those in attendance for services will be required to wear a mask.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

