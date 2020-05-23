Posted by admin

City, county garbage collection delayed one day due to Memorial Day holiday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 23, 2020 — Garbage collection routes in Nelson County and the City of Bardstown will be run on a one-day delayed basis this week due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Friday garbage routes will be collected on Saturday, May 30th.

The Nelson County Landfill will also be closed on Memorial Day. It will be open for regular hours Tuesday through Saturday.

If you questions regarding garbage collection in the City of Bardstown, contact Bardstown City Hall at (502) 348-5947. For questions regarding garbage pickup in Nelson County, call (502) 348-1876.

-30-