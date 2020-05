Posted by admin

Veterans’ sacrifice recalled at Bardstown Memorial Day observance at city cemetery

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 25, 2020 — In order to follow the current COVID-19 guidelines regarding large gatherings, the local American Legion posts agreed to record the Bardstown Memorial Day observance in advance on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Emcee Kenny Fogle introduces the guests and local Boy Scouts perform the flag ceremony. Running time: 22 minutes.

