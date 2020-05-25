Posted by admin

Cox’s Creek man arrested after early Sunday crash on BG Parkway exit ramp

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday,, May 24, 2020 — A Cox’s Creek man is facing alcohol-related charges following his early Sunday morning crash on the Bluegrass Parkway’s Exit 25 exit ramp.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning May 24, 2020, a Bardstown Police officer patrolling the Lowe’s parking lot heard what sounded like a car crash on the Bluegrass Parkway. On investigation, the officer found a black 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck that had crashed into a guard rail on the exit ramp at high speed and was sitting on its roof.

The officer observed the driver, identified as Dakota Lynn Tingle, 23, of Cox’s Creek, crawling out of the pickup truck. Tingle suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS. According to the incident report, Tingle admitted to the officer that he had been drinking. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

