Obituary: Dr. George Forbes, 73, Elizabethtown

Dr. George Forbes, 73, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May, 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He grew up near Richmond on a small farm near the Kentucky River. He served in the Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot during Vietnam and was ordained into the ministry in 1965.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and a Master’s degree in counseling from the University of Cincinnati. He achieved his Doctorate degree in ministry from Christian Bible College and Seminary. He also received a degree in preaching from Cincinnati Christian University.

He was the former owner of a Christian counseling service and was a published author who ministered to churches in Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia and Illinois. He currently was the minister at the First Christian Church in Lebanon Junction. He had no plans to retire and said that he planned to continue preaching as long as God gave him the strength to do so.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Brooke Forbes; and his parents, Howard and Virginia McKinney Forbes.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Ewen-Forbes of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Pamela Ross (Rick) of Elizabethtown; two sons, Bryan N. Forbes (Rosa) of Bristol, Tenn. and Robert Gibson (Jayme) of Lewisport; three granddaughters, Michaela Forbes of Dayton, Ohio, Madeline Forbes of Bristol, Tenn., and Allyson Ross Trombley of Elizabethtown; and one great grandson, Liam Trombley.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be planned for a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

