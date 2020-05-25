Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Brook Bush Adams, 88, formerly of Elizabethtown

Nancy Brook Bush Adams, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1931, to the late Emily Mae Arnold Bush and Francis Marion Bush Sr. in Bloomfield. On October 7, 1950 Nancy married the love of her life, John W. Adams Jr. (deceased 2016). Both graduated from Bardstown High School, but made their home in Elizabethtown where they raised their three children.

While in Elizabethtown she was active in the American Legion Auxiliary Hardin Unit 113, as well as Kentucky Girl’s State. She never met a stranger and was the life of every party, where she was known to entertain on piano at times. She and her husband loved to travel and played electronic trivia wherever they were.

She is survived by two daughters, Frances Adams (Dan) Keely and Constance Adams; one son, John W. (Helen “Dinky” Cowley, deceased 2018) Adams III; one brother, Dr. Francis Marion (Madge Morgan) Bush Jr.; six grandchildren Daniel, Brooks, Shaun, Travis, Emily and Leslie. They were extremely proud of their children, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

