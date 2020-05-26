Nelson County Jail Logs–Monday, May 24-25, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Dakota Lynn Tingle, 23, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Monday, May 25, 2020
Kyle Eli Justice, 25, Bardstown, improper display of registration plates; no seat belts; no operators license; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed weapon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $10,000.
-30-