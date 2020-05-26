Posted by admin

Obituary: Jennifer Paige Mayo Crowe, 53, Bardstown

Jennifer Paige Mayo Crowe, 53, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 7, 1966, in Winchester. She retired from Sansbury Infirmary. She grew up in Lebanon, and was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Mayo and Jenny Mayo Deep.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Crowe of Bardstown; three daughters, Nicole Thompson (Josh), Natalie Calvert (Scotty), and Madison Crowe, all of Bardstown; three brothers, Chris Mayo of Bardstown, and Tim Mayo (Mindy) and Dennis Mayo, both of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Lance Thompson, Evan Thompson, and O’Malley Calvert; several nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Dominic Cemetery with Dr. Matt Hubbard officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, and 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Jennifer Crowe Fund in care of her husband, Mark Crowe.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

