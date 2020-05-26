Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail COVID-19 update: Two new a cases reported in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. This brings Nelson County’s total case number to 36.

Additional COVID-19 cases were also reported in three other counties: Hardin reported 3 new cases; LaRue County has 1 new case; and Marion County has two new cases

The eight new positive test results bring the district’s COVID-19 total cases to 186.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 95

LaRue 8

Marion 20

Meade 21

Nelson 36

Washington 6

THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, one COVID-19 patient was still hospitalized. Three individuals remain on home isolation, and a total of 32 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. None of the COVID-19 patients in Marion County are hospitalized. Three remain on home isolation, and a total of 17 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 186 cases, 3 are hospitalized; 24 are on home isolation, and 155 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

