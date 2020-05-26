Lincoln Trail COVID-19 update: Two new a cases reported in Nelson County
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. This brings Nelson County’s total case number to 36.
Additional COVID-19 cases were also reported in three other counties: Hardin reported 3 new cases; LaRue County has 1 new case; and Marion County has two new cases
The eight new positive test results bring the district’s COVID-19 total cases to 186.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 95
- LaRue 8
- Marion 20
- Meade 21
- Nelson 36
- Washington 6
THE NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, one COVID-19 patient was still hospitalized. Three individuals remain on home isolation, and a total of 32 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.
MARION COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. None of the COVID-19 patients in Marion County are hospitalized. Three remain on home isolation, and a total of 17 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.
LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the Lincoln Trail district’s 186 cases, 3 are hospitalized; 24 are on home isolation, and 155 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.
-30-