Posted by admin

McCoy: Pandemic means primary election changes will affect how we vote

By CHAD MCCOY

50th District State Representative

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 — Before I begin this week’s session review, I would like to share an update that we have received from the Secretary of State’s office regarding the June 23, 2020, Primary Election. I hope you are already aware that this year’s Primary has been rescheduled from May 18 to June 23. That is the first of many changes to the administration of the election and I think it is important that we are all aware and prepared. We are going to have to work harder to have our voices heard at the ballot box, but it is work worth doing when you consider that every election is determined by the people who show up at the ballot box.

REP. CHAD MCCOY

Kentucky’s primary voting plan is similar to what other Republican Secretary of States have proposed in Georgia, Idaho, Nebraska, and West Virginia. What do those provisions look like?

Kentuckians currently have the ability to vote by absentee ballot if they are experiencing a medical emergency. After an executive order by the Governor, that provision will now include “reasonable fear of infection or transmission during a state of public health emergency,” as an acceptable reason to vote absentee. Voters may request an absentee ballot through an online portal that will verify voter identity. Postcards with information about accessing the portal were set to mail on Friday, May 22 to all registered voters.

This year’s focus falls on absentee ballots and scheduling times to go vote. It is critical that you consider if an absentee ballot is appropriate for you, or if you are determined to vote in person.

There is some flexibility for both, but voting in person will likely be far more difficult as Nelson County will only have one polling place, the fairgrounds, with a limited number of voting stations.

Returned, completed ballots postmarked by June 23 and received by the clerk’s office by June 27 will be counted. Voters are asked to make an appointment for in-person voting prior to Election Day from June 8 to June 23. The fairgrounds will be open on Election Day and will be required to follow CDC guidelines with drive up and walk in voting available.

Please check with our county clerk for further details but remember, all precincts will vote at the fairgrounds. You can reach our clerk by calling (502) 348-1829 or (502) 348-1803. You can also e-mail her at Jeanette.Sidebottom@ky.gov.

Now, among the bills we passed into law this session is SB 2, part of Secretary of State Adams’s campaign platform to “make it hard to cheat and easy to vote.” This measure creates additional safeguards in our voting procedures to prevent voter fraud and requires a voter to present a qualifying photo ID to cast a ballot. The measure takes into account those who cannot afford a government-issued photo ID, as well as those who have other reasonable impediments to having one.

We also passed legislation that will allow gubernatorial candidates more options in choosing their running mates – something designed to result in a better ticket. HB 336 moves the deadline to after the Primary Election and to the second Tuesday in August. We also approved HB 457, which stabilizes precinct boundary lines during a census year to allow for consistency when we do the constitutionally-required redistricting. This consistency will help avoid confusion.

Voters will consider two amendments to our state constitution when we cast our ballots in November. If approved by voters in November’s General Election, SB 15, known as Marsy’s Law, will set out certain constitutional protections for crime victims.

Another constitutional amendment that you will see on November’s ballot is HB 405. If approved by voters, this measure would increase from six to eight years the term of office for Circuit Court Clerks and Commonwealth’s Attorneys beginning in 2024. It would also increase the term for county attorneys and district judges to eight years from four years beginning in 2022. Additionally, it would require a licensed attorney to practice for eight years before being eligible for a district judge position beginning in 2022.

I know the election process may seem a little more complicated this year. Our lives have had to adjust so much during this pandemic. These new primary voting provisions are simply an extension of that. Every vote will count. And I want to make sure yours is one of those votes.

Even though I am not in Frankfort fulltime, I still want to hear from you regarding concerns about the upcoming election process or any other way I might be able to assist you. I can be reached through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181 or here at home. You can also contact me via e-mail at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov.

-30-