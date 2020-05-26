Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen L. Blodgett, SCN, 71, Danbury, Conn.

Helen L. Blodgett, SCN, 71, of Danbury, Conn., died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Danbury. She was born in Danbury, Conn., on June 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Vincent J. and Helen C. (Doucette) Blodgett. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 42 years.

She attended St. Peter School and Immaculate High School (first graduating class 1966) in Danbury, Conn. She graduated from Spalding College at Nazareth with a degree in physical education and involved with sports for many years.

In 1977, she made her First Vows as a Sister of Charity of Nazareth. The next year she began her ministry in health care at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville where she served in pastoral care.

She served in several social services positions in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia. In DC, she served as the director of Harvest House and SOME Thrift Shop. For many years she served as a therapist for drug, alcohol and mental health issues at Shalom. in Philadelphia. She also served as a therapist at Pennsylvania Hospital.

From 1979-1982, she served her SCN Community as the Community Service Coordinator at the Motherhouse at Nazareth. She was a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Church in Philadelphia.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary C. Jackson and Anne Lorenti.

She is survived by two sisters, Ruth D. Blodgett and Frances M. Wheeler; one brother John Blodgett; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family; and by her religious community.

She will be buried in St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury, Conn., with a memorial Mass at a later date.

Memorial donations by go to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048, or St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810.

The Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home in Danbury, Conn., is in charge of arrangements.

