2 adults, 2 children dead following head-on crash Tuesday on US31W near Muldraugh

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 –– Two adults and and two children died following a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Dixie Highway, US31W in Muldraugh.

At 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality on US31W involving a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and a northbound 2003 Cadillac CTS. According to KSP, the operator of the Equinox, Synthia Armstrong, 52, of Brandenburg, crossed the center line and into the path of the northbound Cadillac operated by Christina M. Diaz, 44, of Louisville.

Armstrong, Diaz, and Diaz’s 12-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. An 14 year-old male passenger in Diaz’s vehicle was transported to University Hospital in Louisville and later died.

An 11-year-old male passenger in Diaz’s vehicle was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 7-month-old female passenger in Armstrong’s vehicle was not injured, but was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for examination.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Muldraugh Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Department, Muldraugh Fire Department, Meade County EMS and Hardin County EMS.

KSP Trooper Scott Wheatley is investigating the crash.

