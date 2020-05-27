Posted by admin

Man killed in tractor accident late Monday night on Botland-area farm

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 — A 60-year-old Botland area man died Monday evening in a farming accident in the 6100 block of US150, Springfield Road.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Springfield Road at about 9:48 p.m. Monday. Deputies determined that a man operating a tractor hit in large field hit a sink hole. The operator was ejected from the tractor and was later located by a farm hand lying unresponsive in the sink hole.

The Nelson County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Fire Department.

-30-