Lincoln Trail Health Department reports one new COVID-19 case in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 — One new COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. This brings Nelson County’s total case number to 37.

An additional COVID-19 case was reported in Hardin County, bringing that county’s total to 96 cases.

The two new positive test results bring the district’s COVID-19 total cases to 188.

NELSON COUNTY CASE UPDATE. Of Nelson County’s 37 cases, two are hospitalized, three are on home isolation. Thirty-two have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASE UPDATE. Of Marion County’s 20 COVID-19 cases, none are hospitalized. Three are on home isolation, and 17 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 96

LaRue 8

Marion 20

Meade 21

Nelson 37

Washington 6

