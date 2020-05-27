Posted by admin

Obituary: Mike Hobbs, 60, Boston

Mike Hobbs, 60, of Boston, died Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1959, in Hardin County. He was a self-employed farmer, owner of Hobbs Excavating, and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Flo Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hobbs of Boston; two sisters, Julie (Phil) Carter and Jackie (Glenn) White, both of Bardstown; one brother, Tim Hobbs of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

