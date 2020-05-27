Posted by admin

Obituary: David ‘Butch’ Thomas Howell, 72, formerly of Bardstown

David “Butch” Thomas Howell, 72 of Willisburg, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Lebanon.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sitting on the front porch feeding and watching the deer. He was a member of American Legion Post 325 of Ellington, Fla., and Moose Lodge of Palmetto, Fla. He entered in to the Army in December 1969 where he served in Korea. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in January 1972. While in the Army he earned many medals including the Nation Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nita Howell and Ed Harris Howell Sr.; two sisters, Carlene Mattingly and Darlene Karwowski; one brother, Ed Howell Jr.; and one stepdaughter, Alicia Lamb.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Howell of Willisburg; two children, Nikki and Jeff; one sister, Renee Hatfield of Bardstown; one brother, Denny Howell of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Madison, Rheya, and Taylen.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

