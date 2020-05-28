Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Curtiss’ Ice, 72, Bardstown

William “Curtiss” Ice, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 27, 1947 in Nelson County. He was a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School in 1965, served as a FDC guardsman in the KY 2nd battalion 138th Field Artillery, and retired from General Electric as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a lifelong farmer.

WILLIAM “CURTISS” ICE

He was very proud of his family, and he always put them first. However, he never passed up an opportunity to serve people in need. He was intelligent, amiable, and downright jolly. He was known for his leadership qualities and was past president of the Nelson County Beef Producers and treasurer of the Central Kentucky Premier Heifer Sales. He was active with 4-H, a past Chairman of the Bethlehem High board of education, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Dorothy C. Ice; and one infant brother, Joseph Ice.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sue Brady Ice; two daughters, Cynthia (Gordon) Ice-Bones of Fishers, Ind. and Cheryl Ice (Stephen, MD) Makk of Louisville; one son, Phillip Patrick (Jenny) Ice of Bardstown; three sisters, Nancy (David) Miller, Dorothy (Eric) Dant, and Theresa Ann (Gary) Baron; seven brothers, Joseph K. (Theresa) Ice, Thomas Raymond (Marie) Ice, Bernard (Sherry) Ice, Bobby (Laura) Ice, Donnie Ice, Eddie (Regina) Ice, and Paul Allen (Shannon) Ice; seven grandchildren, Elise Katherine Burch, Jack Robert Burch, Ian Gregory Bones, Connor Phillip Burch, Avery Katelyn Ice, Emily Margaret Burch, and Kassidy Anne Ice; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is private at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with a private burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 on Friday.

In lieu of flowers and other donations, please honor his life by taking care of others and performing random acts of kindness.

Memorial contributions may go to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-