Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, Louisville

Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, of Louisville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home. He was a mechanic for All Around Truck and Trailer Repair.

He was preceded in death by his children’s mother, Brittany Dawn Beard; his grandfather, Charles William Johnson Sr.; one nephew, William Joseph Cooper; and one niece, Terra Rose Cooper.

Survivors include one daughter, Leigha Nichole Johnson; two sons, Derrick Curtis Johnson Jr. and Blake Jayden Johnson; his mother, Brinda Johnson; his father, Charles William Johnson Jr. (Rose Etta); five sisters, Crystal Marie England, Michelle Lea Bucklew, Stephanie Lynn Johnson, Christina Renae Johnson and Ashley Nicole Cooper; and one brother, Andrew Grant Johnson.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home of Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

