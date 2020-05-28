Posted by admin

Obituary: Nadya Maria Lozano de Campoamor, 86, Chaplin

Nadya Maria Lozano de Campoamor, 86, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 8, 1933 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to the late Tilso and Leticia Montalvo Lozano. She was a retired beautician and cafeteria manager for an elementary school in Alaska and was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marjorie Korner; and one granddaughter, Brandi Campoamor.

She is survived by her husband, Fernando Campoamor; five sons, Fernando (Lynette) Campoamor Jr. of Bloomfield, Eduardo (Teri) Campoamor, Gilberto Campoamor, and Ernesto Campoamor, all of Anchorage, Alaska, and George (Candy) Campoamor of Phoenix; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Chaplin Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Chaplin Baptist Church or The Gideons International.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

