Obituary: Ian Jacob John Barmore, 38, Mount Washington

Ian Jacob John Barmore, 38, of Mount Washington, died surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 23, 1981, in Louisville but spent most of his life in Spencer County. Growing up, he was affectionately referred to as “Chipper” due to his infectiously positive outlook. As he grew older his basketball exploits earned him the nickname “Starmore.” He played basketball for Spencer County High School where he graduated from in 1999. He went on to play basketball at Indiana University Southeast, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2004. He later went on to receive a Master’s in special education from Asbury University in 2008. In 2002 he became a special education teacher at Spencer County High School, teaching there until 2015. After leaving Spencer County High School, he taught at Doss High school from 2015-2019. He was asked to become the head varsity basketball coach at Spencer County High School in 2004 at the age of 22, making him the youngest head coach in the state of Kentucky. In his time coaching Spencer County, he became one of the most accomplished coaches in school history, raking up over 100 career wins, highlighted by a magical 2010-2011 season in which the team won the district championship. He was named 8th region coach of the year.

In many ways Jacob’s life didn’t really begin until he met the love of his life, Jessica, in May of 2017. She and her daughters, Sierra, Bailey and Kailey, were “his girls” and the amount of joy they brought to his life gave him the strength he needed to fight cancer for the past three years.

He had a smile that would brighten even the darkest day. He was always willing to act silly or joke around to make someone feel better. He always had time to listen to others. In spite of the pain he endured, he was always willing to help his friends and family when needed. He touched the lives of so many and will be a missed husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center for the kindness and compassion they were shown during their time of need.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Kellie Gathof Barmore.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Pate Barmore of Mount Washington; three daughters, Sierra, Kailey and Bailey, all of Mount Washington; his father, Clarence Wesley “Buddy” Barmore of Louisville; two sisters, Serenity (Brandon) Milburn of Cox’s Creek and Samantha Barmore of Louisville; three brothers, Chris (Channi) Barmore of Tennessee, Matt Barmore of Cox’s Creek, and Isaiah Barmore of Louisville; one niece, Chloe; two nephews, Jordan and Christopher; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home lounge cannot be open, so no food or drinks allowed, asking that visitors bring their own pen to sign the register book and to wear a mask.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

