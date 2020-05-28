Posted by admin

Obituary: James Paul Bishop Sr., 86, Louisville

James Paul Bishop Sr., 86, of Louisville, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Maud to the late William and Catherine Lee Bishop. He was a retired employee of General Electric having worked 40 plus years. He was a retired employee of Kenway Janitorial Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he earned a Purple Heart. He was a member of Campbell’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church. He loved UofL sports and loved to cook and ride motorcycles. He was a member of the Petersburg Motorcycle Club. He loved his family and spending time with them and his friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ella Bishop; one daughter, Debra Bishop; and one sister, Willa Mina Bishop.

He is survived by one daughter, Mildred Bishop of Louisville; five sons, John Bishop of Louisville, James Bishop of Marston, N.C., Larry Bishop, Jerry (Pam Moran) Bishop and Gregory (Rena) Bishop, all of Louisville; two brothers, Alan Perkins Jr. of Louisville and William “Buster” Graham of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The homegoing service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Enrique Butler officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

In keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home lounge cannot be open, so no food or drinks allowed, asking that visitors bring their own pen to sign the register book and to wear a mask.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

