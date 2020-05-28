Posted by admin

Obituary: Harold Akins, 91, formerly of Bardstown

Harold Akins, 91, formerly of Bardstown, died peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in West Chester, Ohio. He was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Anderson County. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church, a volunteer Assistant Fire Chief for the Bardstown Fire Department, a 50-plus year member of and past Master of Duvall Masonic Lodge #6 in Bardstown, and a member of the Old Kentucky Home Order of the Eastern Star # 436.

HAROLD AKINS

He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading a good Western, tinkering in his workshop, listening to Christmas music year-round, and was an avid UK basketball fan. He served others though volunteering through the Bardstown UMC food pantry, ringing the Salvation Army bell and serving on mission teams. He served on work mission trip teams to Haiti, Jamaica and several around the United States. He enjoyed filling the WHAS boot while a fireman and in later years, made sure to drop change in every Crusade boot in town. His Christian faith was important to him. He strived to live by the words of Matthew 25:40, “Whatever you do for the least of my brothers and sisters, so you do to me”. He believed in an open-door policy where all were welcome and there was always enough to share. He deeply loved his family.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care he received during his final days by Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Angela Marie Monroe; his parents, Johnny Julian and Ruby Stucker Akins; and one sister, Irene Akins Dale.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruby Gay Akins formerly of Bardstown; two daughters, Jacqueline Keith (Carl) of West Chester, Ohio and Harriett Akins-Banman (Mike) of Sellersburg, Ind.; two grandchildren, Rebecca Monroe Peel and Madison Akins-Banman; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202 and Hospice of Southwest Ohio Foundation, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243.

There will be a private family graveside service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-