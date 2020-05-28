Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: County records first Coronavirus death; reports 4 new cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 28, 2020 — Nelson County’s first COVID-19 death was reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

No information was released about the age or sex of the victim.

Nelson County also reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 41. New cases were also reported in Hardin (3), LaRue (1) and Meade (1).

The nine new cases bring the six-county health department district’s case total to 197. Of those cases, six remain hospitalized; 23 are on home isolation, and 163 have fully recovered and are no longer being monitored.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. In Nelson County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized; six are on home isolation; and 32 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASES. In Marion County, 3 patients remain on home isolation and 17 have recovered.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 99

LaRue 9

Marion 20

Meade 22

Nelson 41

Washington 6

-30-