COVID-19 update: County records first Coronavirus death; reports 4 new cases
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, May 28, 2020 — Nelson County’s first COVID-19 death was reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
No information was released about the age or sex of the victim.
Nelson County also reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 41. New cases were also reported in Hardin (3), LaRue (1) and Meade (1).
The nine new cases bring the six-county health department district’s case total to 197. Of those cases, six remain hospitalized; 23 are on home isolation, and 163 have fully recovered and are no longer being monitored.
NELSON COUNTY CASES. In Nelson County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized; six are on home isolation; and 32 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.
MARION COUNTY CASES. In Marion County, 3 patients remain on home isolation and 17 have recovered.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 99
- LaRue 9
- Marion 20
- Meade 22
- Nelson 41
- Washington 6
-30-