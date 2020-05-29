Posted by admin

Buffalo Trace named distillery of the year; company’s bourbons win 19 awards

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 29, 2020 — With expansions underway everywhere you look at Buffalo Trace Distillery, the whiskey maker recently expanded its status as World’s Most Award Winning Distillery.

Buffal Trace was just named Distillery of the “Year by Tasting Panel Magazine at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

This prestigious award recognizes the single distiller earning the most points, measured by the number and level of awards won in a given year. That honor is bestowed to Buffalo Trace Distillery in 2020 after its spirits garnered a total of 18 medals and a Best in Class designation.

This includes five Double Gold medals, four Gold medals, six Silver medals and three Bronze medals and the title of Best Small Batch Bourbon 11 Years and Older for its Eagle Rare 17 Year Old.

“Our focus has always been on making quality spirits, so this honor motivates us to continue the hard work and maintain the high standards we’ve set for ourselves,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “This is an ongoing team effort. We’re very proud and thankful for the work every one of our team members puts forth for our whiskies to reach this level of recognition.”

Garnering more than 1,000 awards over the years, this Distillery of the Year title further underscores Buffalo Trace’s commitment to produce excellent spirits. As its collection of honors continues to grow, so too is the popularity of Buffalo Trace’s whiskies and spirits. With the second phase of its Distillery expansion underway, Buffalo Trace is making significant progress on its $1.2 billion investment to expand its distilling capabilities and make more award-winning whiskey.

Double Gold medals went to

Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight American Rye Whiskey

Stagg Jr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Gold medals were awarded to

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Silver medal recipients were

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bottled-in-Bond Straight American Rye Whiskey

Weller CYPB (Craft Your Perfect Bourbon) Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Bronze medals went to

Weller Antique 107 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Wheatley Vodka

Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream Liqueur

Spirits entered into the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are judged over four days of highly controlled blind tastings by a panel of more than 40 judges made up of respected, experienced industry experts.

Spirits from around the world participated in the competition, including distillers from Nelson County and from around the region.

Complete results for the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found at http://www.sfspiritscomp.com/results/.

