Legislative update: Higdon outlines focus of upcoming interim committee meetings

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Friday, May 29, 2020 — Senator Jimmy Higdon and members of the Kentucky General Assembly have announced that Interim Joint Committees will make issues related to COVID-19 the top focus of the interim session meeting agendas. Each of the committees meeting the week of June 1-5 have placed at least one topic related to COVID-19 on its respective agenda. Those items can be viewed below:

Transportation

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

Effect of COVID-19 State of Emergency: Vehicle Registration Renewal System

Effect of COVID-19 State of Emergency: Vehicle Transfer Process

Effect of COVID-19 State of Emergency: Road Fund and Highway Construction

Effect of COVID-19 State of Emergency: Permit and Road Testing

Education



Update on COVID-19 Issues Pertaining to K-12 Schools

Kevin Brown, Interim Commissioner

Kentucky Department of Education

Appropriations and Revenue

Report From the Office of State Budget Director on Actions Taken by the Consensus Forecasting Group and the Executive Branch Response

John Hicks, State Budget Director

Office of State Budget Director

Kevin Cardwell, Deputy State Budget Director

Governor’s Office for Policy and Management

Greg Harkenrider, Deputy Executive Director for Economic Analysis

Governor’s Office for Economic Analysis

Janice Tomes, Deputy State Budget Director

Governor’s Office for Policy and Management

Correspondence Related to Appropriations and Allotment Adjustments

Received >From Jenny Bannister, Deputy Director, Office of Budget Review

Legislative Research Commission

Agriculture

How COVID-19 has Impacted the Agriculture Industry

Judiciary

Supreme Court’s Reopening Task Forces

Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr.

Kentucky Supreme Court

Executive Powers Under KRS Chapter 39A

Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Office of the Attorney General

Victor Maddox, Assistant Deputy Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Amy Burke, Assistant Deputy Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Declaring an Emergency: State Cross Comparisons and Recommendations for Reform

Josh Crawford, Executive Director

Director of Criminal Justice Policy, Pegasus Institute

Natural Resources

Changes to Regulatory Enforcement Policy in Response to COVID-19

Rebecca Goodman, Secretary

Energy and Environment Cabinet

John Lyons, Deputy Commissioner

Department for Environmental Protection

Gordon Slone, Commissioner

Department for Natural Resources

“Difficult challenges are facing Kentucky due to the effects of COVID-19. It is essential that we are thoroughly prepared to deal with the ramifications this pandemic has had on our economy,” Senator Higdon said. “Kentucky faces a revenue shortfall of more than $450 million, and unemployment is at unprecedented levels. My colleagues and I found it necessary to make COVID-19 the focus of our work over the Interim Session. I am eager to get to work alongside them and the administration. Kentuckians have, and are, facing health and financial uncertainties. We are committed to showing our constituents that their voices are heard, and their struggles are not unnoticed.”

Higdon was recently named co-chairman of the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation. He also serves as a co-chair of the Budget Review Sub-Committee on Transportation and as a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Economic Development & Workforce Investment; Education; and Veterans,, Military Affairs, & Public Protection, among others.

As Kentucky grapples with the effects of the pandemic, the General Assembly will continue to monitor and address any additional topics related to COVID-19. The Interim Session begins June 1 and ends December 1. You can find the interim session schedule and more information regarding the legislature’s work online at www.legislature.ky.gov. You can also tune in live to legislative coverage at www.ket.org/legislature.

